OSLO, Aug 13 Norwegian gas exports to Europe
held near two-month lows on Monday after falling sharply last
week when a key gas processing plant went into partial
maintenance.
Flows to Europe including Britain were at 242.4 million
cubic metres per day at 0700 GMT compared to 245.4 mcm average
on Friday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.
Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were
steady at 37 mcm, with flows through the 71 mcm capacity
Langeled pipeline running below 15 mcm.
Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 4.7 mcm
to 132.9 mcm, but supplies to Belgium rose by 3.7 mcm to 32.9
mcm.
Exports to France were steady at around 40 mcm.
Flows from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier to Europe
after Russia, dropped to two-month after Kollsnes gas processing
plant went into partial maintenance.
Output at the 147 mcm capacity plant was reduced by 45 mcm,
and the reduction is expected to last until September 10.
The last spot price settlements on August 10:
NBP: 54.4 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.3 euros MWh
TTF: 23.9 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.2 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.2 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.4 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
