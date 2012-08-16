* Exports to Britain rise as Langeled flows recover
* Deliveries to Germany and Netherlands fall
OSLO, Aug 16 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose
slightly on Thursday morning as a key gas processing plant
raised production after an unplanned outage a day earlier.
Deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 239.6 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0530 GMT versus 237.2 mcm on
average on Wednesday, data from Norway's gas system operator
Gassco showed.
Exports from Norway's Nyhamna gas facility, which process
gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas field,
fell by 35 mcm after a power outage on Wednesday afternoon.
Gassco said the plant was to start raising production before
midnight the same day, and that full levels could be achieved
within 30 hours.
Gas flows data showed supplies to Britain, Europe's most
traded gas market, rose by 6.4 mcm to 37.5 mcm on Thursday
morning from Wednesday's average.
Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's
main subsea gas import route, which ships gas from Nyhamna, were
up to 15.3 mcm after dropping to 5.2 mcm on Wednesday afternoon.
Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands fell by 5.5 mcm
to 134.1 mcm while supplies to France were up by 2.5 mcm to 39.2
mcm.
Deliveries to Belgium were stable at around 29 mcm.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 15:
NBP: 54.0 p/th (23.5 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.0 euros MWh
TTF: 24.0 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.1 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.7 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.0 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)