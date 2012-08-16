* Exports to Britain rise as Langeled flows recover * Deliveries to Germany and Netherlands fall OSLO, Aug 16 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose slightly on Thursday morning as a key gas processing plant raised production after an unplanned outage a day earlier. Deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 239.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0530 GMT versus 237.2 mcm on average on Wednesday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Exports from Norway's Nyhamna gas facility, which process gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas field, fell by 35 mcm after a power outage on Wednesday afternoon. Gassco said the plant was to start raising production before midnight the same day, and that full levels could be achieved within 30 hours. Gas flows data showed supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, rose by 6.4 mcm to 37.5 mcm on Thursday morning from Wednesday's average. Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, which ships gas from Nyhamna, were up to 15.3 mcm after dropping to 5.2 mcm on Wednesday afternoon. Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands fell by 5.5 mcm to 134.1 mcm while supplies to France were up by 2.5 mcm to 39.2 mcm. Deliveries to Belgium were stable at around 29 mcm. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 15: NBP: 54.0 p/th (23.5 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.0 euros MWh TTF: 24.0 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.1 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.7 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.0 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)