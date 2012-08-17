* Norwegian gas exports down to 233.6 mcm
* Higher temperatures dent consumption
OSLO, Aug 17 Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell
slightly early on Friday as European consumption was expected to
drop over the weekend and Monday.
Deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 233.6 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down from 238.7 mcm on
average on Thursday, data from Norway's gas system operator
Gassco showed.
Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market,
slipped by 1.6 mcm to 34.5 mcm as flows through the 71 mcm
capacity Langeled pipeline fell to 12.6 mcm, in line with
nominations.
Exports to Belgium through the 41 mcm capacity Zeepipe
pipeline fell by 6.7 mcm to 21.7 mcm, while supplies to France
rose by 1.9 mcm to 40.9 mcm.
Combined gas deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were up
by 1.3 mcm to 136 mcm.
Consumption in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium was
expected to fall due to rising temperatures, while it was to
increase in France, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said.
Norwegian gas production rose to a preliminary 9.1 billion
cubic metres (bcm) in July from 8.5 bcm in June, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 16:
NBP: 51.2 p/th (22.3 euros/MWh)
NCG: 23.2 euros MWh
TTF: 22.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 22.8 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 23.7 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 23.6 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 24.7 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)