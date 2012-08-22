* Exports to Germany and Netherlands are up * Flows to Britain to be affected by maintenance OSLO, Aug 22 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose on Wednesday morning on the back of increased supplies to Germany, while exports to Britain also inched up from this year lows on Tuesday. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain rose by 6.3 mcm to 242.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT from Tuesday's average. Gas exports from Norway, the second-largest supplier of the fuel to Europe after Russia, fell sharply in August due to maintenance at a major gas processing plant and some gas fields. Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands rose by 8 mcm to 140.6 mcm on Wednesday, while flows to Belgium and France fell by about 2 mcm each to 25.6 mcm and 43.5 mcm respectively. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, rose slightly by 1.9 mcm to 33 mcm, after hitting their lowest level in the year on Tuesday morning. Norwegian flows to Britain were mostly affected by lower production and demand in continental Europe, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Flows through the 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, the UK's main subsea gas import route, were up by 5.5 mcm to 19.2 mcm on Wednesday. Norway's 147 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant has been in a partial maintenance since mid-August, as well as some fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. Gas exports to Britain could be further affected by planned maintenance at its receiving terminals in August and September, analysts said. Norwegian gas flows through the FLAGS pipeline were expected to stop on Thursday, while the Vesterled pipeline was seen to be down through most of September. As a result, more gas could be re-routed through the Langeled, analysts said. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 21: NBP: 55.8 p/th (24.1 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.7 euros MWh TTF: 24.4 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.6 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.7 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.9 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)