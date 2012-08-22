* Exports to Germany and Netherlands are up
* Flows to Britain to be affected by maintenance
OSLO, Aug 22 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose
on Wednesday morning on the back of increased supplies to
Germany, while exports to Britain also inched up from this year
lows on Tuesday.
Total deliveries to Europe including Britain rose by 6.3 mcm
to 242.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT from
Tuesday's average.
Gas exports from Norway, the second-largest supplier of the
fuel to Europe after Russia, fell sharply in August due to
maintenance at a major gas processing plant and some gas fields.
Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands rose by 8 mcm
to 140.6 mcm on Wednesday, while flows to Belgium and France
fell by about 2 mcm each to 25.6 mcm and 43.5 mcm respectively.
Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, rose
slightly by 1.9 mcm to 33 mcm, after hitting their lowest level
in the year on Tuesday morning.
Norwegian flows to Britain were mostly affected by lower
production and demand in continental Europe, analysts at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon said.
Flows through the 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, the UK's main
subsea gas import route, were up by 5.5 mcm to 19.2 mcm on
Wednesday.
Norway's 147 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant has
been in a partial maintenance since mid-August, as well as some
fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.
Gas exports to Britain could be further affected by planned
maintenance at its receiving terminals in August and September,
analysts said.
Norwegian gas flows through the FLAGS pipeline were expected
to stop on Thursday, while the Vesterled pipeline was seen to be
down through most of September.
As a result, more gas could be re-routed through the
Langeled, analysts said.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 21:
NBP: 55.8 p/th (24.1 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.7 euros MWh
TTF: 24.4 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.6 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.7 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.9 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)