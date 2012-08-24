* Exports drop slightly to France * Langeled flows to Britain remain low OSLO, Aug 24 Norwegian gas flows to Europe were steady on Friday morning, with exports falling slightly to France, but rising to Belgium and Germany. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain were steady compared to Thursday's average at 238.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0615 GMT, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Supplies to France dropped by 4.7 mcm to 38.4 mcm on Friday morning, while gas volumes to Belgium and Germany rose by 2.7 mcm and 1.4 mcm to 30.4 mcm and 148.2 mcm respectively. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were steady at 21.4 mcm after dropping to the lowest levels this year due to maintenance at St. Fergus receiving terminal on Thursday. While supplies to Britain through FLAGS pipeline were stopped, flows through its main subsea import route, the 71 mcm capacity Langelend pipeline, remained low at 18.8 mcm. Gas exports from Norway, the second-largest supplier of the fuel to Europe after Russia, fell sharply in August due to maintenance at a major gas processing plant and some gas fields. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 23: NBP: 55.7 p/th (24.0 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.7 euros MWh TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.4 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.7 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)