GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
* Exports drop slightly to France * Langeled flows to Britain remain low OSLO, Aug 24 Norwegian gas flows to Europe were steady on Friday morning, with exports falling slightly to France, but rising to Belgium and Germany. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain were steady compared to Thursday's average at 238.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0615 GMT, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Supplies to France dropped by 4.7 mcm to 38.4 mcm on Friday morning, while gas volumes to Belgium and Germany rose by 2.7 mcm and 1.4 mcm to 30.4 mcm and 148.2 mcm respectively. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were steady at 21.4 mcm after dropping to the lowest levels this year due to maintenance at St. Fergus receiving terminal on Thursday. While supplies to Britain through FLAGS pipeline were stopped, flows through its main subsea import route, the 71 mcm capacity Langelend pipeline, remained low at 18.8 mcm. Gas exports from Norway, the second-largest supplier of the fuel to Europe after Russia, fell sharply in August due to maintenance at a major gas processing plant and some gas fields. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 23: NBP: 55.7 p/th (24.0 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.7 euros MWh TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.4 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.7 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
BONN, Germany, Feb 16 Germany wants China to create a fairer business environment for foreign companies, especially German carmakers seeking to tap into Beijing's drive for greener cars, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday.
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline.