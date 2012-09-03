Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
* Zeepipe, Vesterled and FLAGS pipelines shut
* Deliveries rise through Langeled pipeline
OSLO, Sept 3 Norwegian pipeline gas exports dropped sharply on Monday morning from Friday's average as three of eight export pipelines stopped shipping gas due to maintenance.
Deliveries to Europe, including the UK, were down by 20.6 million cubic metres (mcm) to 220.8 mcm per day at 0600 GMT from Friday's average of 241.4 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Exports to Belgium through the 41 mcm capacity Zeepipe pipeline were stopped on Monday due to maintenance, and the Vesterled pipeline exporting gas to Britain was idled on Saturday.
The Vesterled pipeline is expected to remain shut until Sept. 30, while the FLAGS pipeline, which enters the same terminal, is scheduled to be back in operation on Sept. 10.
The 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, the only pipeline to export Norwegian gas to Britain on Monday, saw flows rise by 8 mcm to 28.3 mcm.
"The increased Langeled flows are likely to be a result of re-routing of gas from Belgium and we expect lower Langeled flows from Wednesday," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Deliveries to Belgium are expected to resume on Wednesday.
Combined deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were up by 9.1 mcm to 141.7 mcm, while flows to France rose by 6.1 mcm to 50.8 mcm.
Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has already been affected by maintenance at some gas fields and a partial reduction of output at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant.
The plan is scheduled to stop production completely from Sept. 10 until Sept. 22.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 31:
NBP: 57.4 p/th (24.7 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.8 euros MWh
TTF: 24.7 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.1 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.0 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.5 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)
