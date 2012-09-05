Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
OSLO, Sept 5 Norwegian gas exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, dropped sharply on Wednesday morning as supply to Belgium resumed after maintenance.
Total pipeline gas deliveries to Europe were up by 5.3 million cubic metres (mcm) to 247.5 mcm per day at 0645 GMT from Tuesday's average of 242.2 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Flows through the 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, the UK's main subsea import route, fell to 19.7 mcm from Tuesday's average of 53.5 mcm, as gas was re-routed back to the continent.
Deliveries to Belgium through the Zeepipe pipeline were back to full capacity at 41 mcm, while nominations suggested Langeled flows would be at 15.6 mcm on Wednesday.
Supplies to France rose by 5.1 mcm to 44.4 mcm, while combined deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were down by 5.5 mcm to 142 mcm.
Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has been affected by partial maintenance at the 145 mcm Kollsnes gas processing plant.
The plant is scheduled to start full maintenance from Sept. 10 until Sept. 22 with no output.
Here are the last spot price settlements on September 4:
NBP: 59.7 p/th (25.7 euros/MWh)
TTF: 25.6 euros/MWh
NCG: 25.7 euros MWh
Gaspool: 25.6 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 26.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.6 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.0 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)
