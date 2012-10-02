* Flows drop slightly to Britain

* Kollsnes ramp up to take longer

OSLO Oct 2 Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose early on Tuesday because of higher flows to France, but that was partly offset by a fall in deliveries to Britain.

Exports to Europe including Britain were up by 14.7 million cubic metres (mcm) to 274.1 mcm per day at 0800 GMT, compared with the day before, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Supplies to France rose by 17.7 mcm to 31.1 mcm, but exports to Britain fell by 8 mcm to 70.6 mcm. Combined exports to the Netherlands and Germany were broadly stable at 131 mcm, while deliveries to Belgium rose by 4.1 mcm to 41.4 mcm.

Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, Britain's main subsea gas import route, were at 49.6 mcm after unexpectedly dropping to zero early on Monday.

Flows were expected to remain at around 49 mcm on Tuesday, below its 71 mcm capacity.

Analysts at Point Carbon said flows could have been affected by reduced output from Norway's Nyhmana gas processing plant.

The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.

Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant was expected to return to full production on Wednesday, later than earlier expected, Gassco said on Tuesday.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Here are the last spot price settlements on Oct. 1:

NBP: 59.7 p/th (25.5 euros/MWh)

TTF: 26.0 euros/MWh

NCG: 26.1 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 25.9 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.6 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.5 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of October 1 to be 87.12 pence per therm (37.36 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Pravin Char)