* Norway gas exports steady at 290 mcm * Kollsnes operates at reduced rates OSLO, Oct 4 Norwegian gas exports to Europe remained broadly stable on Thursday morning, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Exports to Europe including Britain totalled 290 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0615 GMT compared to 289.7 mcm daily average on Wednesday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's biggest traded market, slipped by 1.4 mcm to 67.5 mcm, but France saw imports rise by 2.4 mcm to 43.3 mcm. Combined exports to the Netherlands and Germany were broadly stable at 139.2 mcm, and supplies to Belgium were also unchanged at 40 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway's 145 mcm Kollsnes gas processing plant's capacity remained reduced by 30 mcm per day due to a compressor failure, Gassco said. The plant, which processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, is expected to return to full capacity on Friday. Norwegian oil and gas company Statoil said it was restarting production on its Snorre A oil and gas platform in the North Sea on Thursday morning after gas alarms overnight shut the facility. Snorre primarily produces oil and its gas output is expected to be negligible this year. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub October 2 October 3 NBP 25.7/60.2 26.1/61.3 TTF 25.7 26.0 NCG 25.9 26.0 Gaspool 25.8 25.9 Zeebrugge 25.6 25.9 Peg Nord 26.4 26.0 Peg Sud 26.6 26.2 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. Oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.