OSLO, Jan 15 Norway plans to sharply reduce
natural gas transport tariffs for new gas contracts, hoping to
encourage higher production in mature fields and more
exploration in the frontier areas of the Arctic, the oil
ministry said on Tuesday.
The government also aims to reduce the charges for bookings
from this spring as pipeline firm Gassled has been earning more
than the desired return on its investment, while future returns
are seen elevated for years to come, the ministry said in a
consultation paper.
"The proposal to cut transportation costs for new gas
volumes will facilitate more exploration, development and the
implementation of several additional measures at existing
fields," oil minister Ola Borten Moe said in a statement.
Norway is the world's second biggest piped gas exporter,
selling over 100 billion cubic metres a year but output is seen
falling this year as fields mature and new areas will take time
to come onstream.
Pipeline charges are based on a complex formula that
includes capital and operating costs and the ministry proposed a
90 percent reduction in the capital element for the majority of
tariff areas.
The tariffs were set up to provide investors a 7 percent
return on asset but the actual return was 10 percent in 2012 and
was seen at 10.5 percent in 2028, the ministry said.
The lower tariffs would then encourage energy firms to
explore for more gas in the Arctic Barents Sea, where only a few
discoveries have been made so far.
Since the area lacks pipeline infrastructure, the new
discoveries could then provide the volumes necessary to make a
new gas pipeline financially viable and in turn encourage
investment in new infrastructure, the ministry argued.
State-owned Petoro holds 45.8 percent of Gassled, whose
ownership also includes oil companies such as Statoil,
ConocoPhillips, DONG, GDF Suez and
RWE, and a number of financial investment companies.
One of these, Njord Gas Infrastructure AS, said
it was concerned about the implications of the proposed changes.
"Significant parts of the Gassled system are already booked
for several years to come and so, the potential implications for
the company are not substantial in the short to medium term, but
will increase over time," it said.
Njord, which is the third-largest shareholder of Gassled
with 8 percent, said the preliminary estimates showed it would
generate sufficient cash to service its debts.
Gassled shareholders have two months to respond to the
government's proposal.
Gassled tariff revenues totalled 24.3 billion Norwegian
crowns ($4.41 billion)in 2011, gas system operator Gassco said.