OSLO, March 13 Norway's gas output will be down
by 16 million cubic metres on Wednesday because of an unplanned
outage, Norway's Statoil said in a market message, further
tightening supplies during an unusual cold spell in Europe.
Norway supplies about a fifth of the European Union's gas
needs and in Britain, its chief market, wholesale spot prices
surged on Tuesday morning as extreme cold pushed up demand and
further reduced already far-depleted gas storage levels.
Norwegian supplies had been tight as output from the huge
Troll field has been reduced for weeks because of problems with
a compressor.