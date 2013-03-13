OSLO, March 13 Norway's gas output will be down by 16 million cubic metres on Wednesday because of an unplanned outage, Norway's Statoil said in a market message, further tightening supplies during an unusual cold spell in Europe.

Norway supplies about a fifth of the European Union's gas needs and in Britain, its chief market, wholesale spot prices surged on Tuesday morning as extreme cold pushed up demand and further reduced already far-depleted gas storage levels.

Norwegian supplies had been tight as output from the huge Troll field has been reduced for weeks because of problems with a compressor.