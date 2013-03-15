* ExxonMobil, Total and Statoil critical of policy
* Proposal put forward to benefit their exploration efforts
* Proposal scheduled to come into force on May 1
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, March 15 Top operators of Norwegian gas
fields have criticised a government proposal to cut tariffs on
gas transport for new contracts, even though the policy was
suggested to help their exploration activities, adding pressure
on Oslo to back down.
The plan was announced in January to encourage greater
production in mature fields and more exploration in frontier
areas of the Arctic.
But oil firms want assurances of future investment in
pipeline infrastructure and fear that lower tariffs could slow
the opening up of some fields off Norway.
At least three of the partners in the pipeline system,
called Gassled, have protested against the proposal as it will
greatly cut their profits.
The partners represent several international investment
funds including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Canadian
Pension Fund, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS
and France's Caisse des Depots.
They have spent $5.1 billion in recent years acquiring
stakes in Norwegian pipelines, which have long been considered a
safe and steady investment bet.
On Friday, oil majors ExxonMobil, Total
and Statoil said the proposal may reduce the incentive
to invest in new pipelines and undermine the stability and
predictability of the current arrangement - the same argument
put forward by the aggrieved Gassled partners.
"(This) could complicate future merger processes and further
it could reduce the incentive for investments in new
infrastructure projects," wrote Total in a letter to the oil
ministry published on Friday on the ministry's website.
ExxonMobil and Total used to be partners in Gassled but sold
their interests in recent years to focus on exploration and
production. Statoil is still a partner in Gassled but has
reduced its stake significantly.
In a letter to the ministry, also published on Friday,
ExxonMobil argued that investors in Gassled must feel confident
in the tariff regulations.
"This is important to ensure a continued efficient Gassled
ownership structure and avoid that the old Gassled owners will
have to re-enter as 'micro' owners in Gassled," ExxonMobil wrote
to the ministry.
BARENTS SEA
Even Statoil, by far the most important producer and
explorer off Norway and arguably the main beneficiary of the
policy were it to come into force, criticised the proposal.
"It is important to ensure transparent conditions that
provide the right incentives to those who build new
infrastructures and those who own Gassled," it wrote in its own
letter to the ministry, while acknowledging the government's
argument that lower tariffs would make it more economical to
explore.
The government says its proposal would encourage exploration
in the Arctic Barents Sea, where only a few discoveries have
been made so far.
Since the area lacks pipeline infrastructure, the new
discoveries could then provide the volumes necessary to make a
new gas pipeline financially viable and in turn encourage
investment in new infrastructure, it has argued.
Other firms have expressed their support for the policy,
including Centrica and Wintershall, which are
mostly license holders off Norway, rather than operators.
"All the incoming comments will be considered," an oil
ministry spokesman said on Friday.
The government has previously said the proposed changes
could come into force on May 1.