OSLO Nov 2 An outage at BP-operated Skarv field on Sunday will cut Norway's gas output by 6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day for an unknown period of time, gas system operator Gassco said.

A statement from Gassco said the outage, which started at 1551 GMT on Sunday, was due to "process problems", but gave no more details.

The field in the Norwegian Sea produced 70,337 barrels of oil and 11.5 mcm of gas per day in August, the latest available data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate showed. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)