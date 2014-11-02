OSLO Nov 2 An outage at BP-operated
Skarv field on Sunday will cut Norway's gas output by 6 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day for an unknown period of time, gas
system operator Gassco said.
A statement from Gassco said the outage, which started at
1551 GMT on Sunday, was due to "process problems", but gave no
more details.
The field in the Norwegian Sea produced 70,337 barrels of
oil and 11.5 mcm of gas per day in August, the latest available
data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate showed.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)