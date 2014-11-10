OSLO Nov 10 Norway's gas output was reduced by 9.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Monday due to compressor problems at the offshore Gjoea gas field and it was unknown how long the outage would last, the country's gas system operator Gassco said.

The outage is affecting Norwegian gas flows entering the FLAGS pipeline which delivers gas to Shell's SEGAL terminal in Britain, it added.

Gas flows from Norway, Europe's second-biggest gas supplier, had already been reduced by 10.9 mcm/day due to another outage at BP's Skarv field. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by James Dalgleish)