OSLO Jan 20 Norway's Statoil said on Friday that it has resumed production at its Snoehvit gas field in the Arctic after a shut-down on Jan. 11 stemming from a ruptured water line at the onshore processing plant.

"The facility can revert to full production without any production limitations," the company said in a stateent.

The damaged water line remains out of service, Statoil said, but the company has arranged for an interim period "to fetch water from hydrants in the vicinity should a fire break out in the affected area." (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)