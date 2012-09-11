OSLO, Sept 11 Norwegian natural gas flows have been reduced after decreased field availability at Statoil cut volumes by 12.5 million cubic meters per day, the company on Tuesday.

The unplanned outage, which begun at 1708 GMT on Monday, is expected to last several days, the firm added.

A Statoil spokesman said the company will not provide any further detail about the outage. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)