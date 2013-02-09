OSLO Feb 9 Norwegian gas flows to Europe will fall by 25 million cubic metres per day on Saturday after a fire at the Kårstø natural gas processing plant on Norway's western coast, gas system operator Gassco said.

A fire broke out at the plant early on Saturday, cutting output at the centre which supplies large parts of Europe to 28 percent of its capacity.

Gassco said it expected the outage to last until 0500 GMT on Sunday.