OSLO Nov 12 Norway's Kollsnes natural gas
plant, which processes gas from fields like Statoil's
giant Troll for export to Europe, suffered a power failure on
Tuesday because of issues in the national grid, its operator
told the Nordic Power bourse.
In a separate market message Statoil said its gas output
will be down by 17 million cubic meters per day from 1300 GMT on
Tuesday until 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
Kollsnes has a daily capacity of up to 143 million cubic
metres and it is Norway's biggest gas processing facility.
Power consumption at the plant fell to 50 megawatts from 270
megawatts, it said.