OSLO Nov 12 Norway's Kollsnes natural gas plant, which processes gas from fields like Statoil's giant Troll for export to Europe, suffered a power failure on Tuesday because of issues in the national grid, its operator told the Nordic Power bourse.

In a separate market message Statoil said its gas output will be down by 17 million cubic meters per day from 1300 GMT on Tuesday until 0500 GMT on Wednesday.

Kollsnes has a daily capacity of up to 143 million cubic metres and it is Norway's biggest gas processing facility.

Power consumption at the plant fell to 50 megawatts from 270 megawatts, it said.