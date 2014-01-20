OSLO Jan 20 Norway's gas exports will increase by 20 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day on Feb. 7-15 due to a compressor test at a field offshore Norway, the country's gas system operator Gassco said on Monday.

"In the period... the operator will test a repaired export compressor," Gassco said on its website.

The Troll A platform in the North Sea, which is operated by Statoil has experienced problems with an export compressor since January last year that has limited gas production.

Statoil's partners at Troll are Total, Shell and ConocoPhillips.