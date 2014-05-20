OSLO May 20 Norway's gas operator Gassco cut the length of a gas outage but said it would be bigger than it earlier expected, it said in a market message on Tuesday.

The outage will last just one day on May 22 instead of two days from May 21 as previously planned, but it will be 44 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day instead of an expected 35 mcm/day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)