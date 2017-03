OSLO Oct 29 An ongoing outage at Shell's SEGAL gas import terminal in Britain will reduce Norwegian gas exports by 14.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Wednesday, more than previously expected, gas system operator Gassco said.

The outage, which started at 1401 GMT on Tuesday due to problems with a turbine, was earlier seen reducing Norway's supplies by 10.9 mcm per day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)