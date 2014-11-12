OSLO Nov 12 An outage at BP's Skarv field will cut Norway's gas output by 10.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Wednesday and Thursday, the country's gas system operator Gassco said.

Gas output from the field off Norway was previously expected to be cut by 9.9 mcm/day on Wednesday and 7.9 mcm/day on Thursday.

The duration of the outage is unknown, Gassco added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)