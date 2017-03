OSLO Nov 17 An outage at BP's Skarv field offshore Norway is now expected to end Nov. 25 at 0500 GMT, Norwegian gas system operator Gassco said on Monday.

The outage, caused by compressor problems, is currently cutting the country's gas production by 10.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day.

The restart of the field has been delayed several times since an outage of 6 mcm/day was first announced on Nov. 2. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)