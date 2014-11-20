OSLO Nov 20 An outage at Norway's Troll field will cut gas output by 11.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Thursday and Friday, less than the previously expected 16 mcm/day, gas system operator Gassco said on Thursday.

Production at the country's biggest gas field has been reduced since Wednesday due to unplanned maintenance of an export pipeline, and the outage is expected to last for three weeks, Gassco added on its website.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)