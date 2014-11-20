REFILE-UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
OSLO Nov 20 An outage at Norway's Troll field will cut gas output by 11.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Thursday and Friday, less than the previously expected 16 mcm/day, gas system operator Gassco said on Thursday.
Production at the country's biggest gas field has been reduced since Wednesday due to unplanned maintenance of an export pipeline, and the outage is expected to last for three weeks, Gassco added on its website.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
* The company sees 2017 capital expenditures at 5.3 billion roubles ($92.17 million), Deputy Chief Executive Andrey Khoperskiy told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
ABU DHABI, March 20 United Arab Emirates-based hospital operator NMC Health plans to expand in Gulf markets with a debut bond issue to fund acquisitions, its new chief executive said on Monday.