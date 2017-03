OSLO Jan 27 Natural gas production capacity at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant was reduced by 10 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Tuesday due to "process problems", gas system operator Gassco said.

The outage at the plant, which processes gas from Shell's Ormen Lange field, started at 1200 GMT and was expected to last for 12-24 hours, Gassco said on its website.

