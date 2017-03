OSLO, June 2 Norway's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant, which supplies Britain through a pipeline under the North Sea, was evacuated on Tuesday following a fire, the local police force said on its Twitter account.

It did not say whether the plant was shut.

The fire has been put out and there were no injuries, police later added. The plant supplies about a fifth of Norway's output and processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field.

Shell was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)