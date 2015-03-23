OSLO, March 23 An ongoing outage at the Troll field will reduce Norwegian gas exports by 21.3 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, gas system operator Gassco said.

The outage at the Statoil-operated field, which started at 0515 GMT on Monday due to compressor failure, was earlier seen reducing Norway's supplies by 10.8 mcm.

The outage is now expected to last for 6-12 hours, it added. It comes on top of an outage at the Heimdal field where output is down 7 mcm on Monday.. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)