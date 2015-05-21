OSLO May 21 Norwegian gas flows to Germany's Emden NGT terminal dropped close to zero on Thursday morning, but recovered later, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Flows to the terminal fell to near zero after around 0900 CET (0700 GMT), but rose to a rate of over 10 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 1110 GMT.

The NGT terminal receives natural gas from the ConnocoPhillips-operated Ekofisk and adjunct fields in the North Sea via the Norpipe pipeline.

Gassco was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)