OSLO Nov 1 Norway's Kollsnes natural gas plant, which processes gas from fields like Statoil's giant Troll for export to Europe, was shut on Friday due to an unexpected outage, Gassco, its operator told the Nordic Power bourse.

In a separate market message Statoil said its gas output will be down by 38.5 million cubic meters per day indefinitely due to a decrease in the availability of transport capacity, likely referring to the Kollsnes outage.

Kollsnes has a daily capacity of up to 143 million cubic metres and it is Norway's biggest gas processing facility.