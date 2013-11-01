OSLO Nov 1 Norway's Kollsnes natural gas plant resumed normal operations early on Friday after a power trip overnight halted output at the country's biggest gas facility, which feeds many of its European export pipelines, Gassco, its operator said.

The facility, which processes gas from fields like Statoil's giant Troll, has a daily capacity of up to 143 million cubic metres and outages quickly affect U.K. gas prices.

The outage is still expected to lower output for the day and Statoil said it saw its output for the day down 39 million cubic metres, which equals close to 15 percent of Norway's exports on Thursday.