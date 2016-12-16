OSLO Dec 16 Norway's largest gas processing plant Kollsnes will be partially shut from May 6-20, and from Sept. 2-20 next year, gas system operator Gassco said on Friday, announcing its 2017 maintenance plans.

The plant in western Norway processes gas from the country's biggest offshore field, Troll, a key gas supply source for Western Europe.

The partial shutdown will reduce the plant's total daily production capacity of 144.5 million cubic metres (mcm) by 38.5 million cubic metres.

Both the plant and the Troll field will be shut completely for one day on May 15, Gassco added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)