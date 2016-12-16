OSLO Dec 16 Norway's largest gas processing
plant Kollsnes will be partially shut from May 6-20, and from
Sept. 2-20 next year, gas system operator Gassco said on Friday,
announcing its 2017 maintenance plans.
The plant in western Norway processes gas from the country's
biggest offshore field, Troll, a key gas supply source for
Western Europe.
The partial shutdown will reduce the plant's total daily
production capacity of 144.5 million cubic metres (mcm) by 38.5
million cubic metres.
Both the plant and the Troll field will be shut completely
for one day on May 15, Gassco added.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)