OSLO Dec 3 An outage at Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, will reduce the country's gas output by 15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, gas system operator Gassco said.

Nyhamna suffered a power outage over the weekend and has struggled to ramp up production. On Monday, output was down about 32 mcm, or 10 percent of the country's maximum export capacity.