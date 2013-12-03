Agent Provocateur sold to Four Holdings after going into administration
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
OSLO Dec 3 An outage at Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, will reduce the country's gas output by 15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, gas system operator Gassco said.
Nyhamna suffered a power outage over the weekend and has struggled to ramp up production. On Monday, output was down about 32 mcm, or 10 percent of the country's maximum export capacity.
LONDON, March 2 About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage: