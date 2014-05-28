OSLO May 28 An ongoing outage at the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway will end earlier than planned, its operator Royal Dutch Shell told the Nordic power bourse on Wednesday.

"The maintenance period will be shorter than expected and the consumption will be ramped up from the evening of May 28," Shell said in the message, adding that the outage would end on Thursday at 1800 GMT.

The outage was previously scheduled to end May 31. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)