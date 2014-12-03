OSLO Dec 3 Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes natural gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field offshore Norway, was shut on Wednesday due to technical problems, the company told the Nordic power exchange.

Power consumption at the plant was to be ramped up as soon as possible, with the outage expected to last until 0500 GMT on Thursday, Shell added in a market message.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)