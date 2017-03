OSLO Nov 28 A major gas outage that has sharply reduced Norway's output during the peak winter season will be bigger and last longer than earlier expected, gas system operator Gassco said on Thursday.

Gas output will be down by 45 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, above an earlier prediction for a 15 mcm outage, after the Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, lost power from the grid.

The outage cut Norway's output by 51 mcm on Thursday, 16 percent of its peak production capacity, pushing British prices higher. It was initially expected to last up to 12 hours.