OSLO Nov 27 Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field halted production late on Wednesday after a power trip and its operator expects to ramp up production as soon as possible, the Nordic Power bourse said in a market message.

Ormen Lange feeds the 70 million cubic metre per day Langeled subsea pipeline, Britain's main import route, and markets are usually sensitive to outages, particularly during the peak winter period.

Norway is Western Europe's top gas exporter, supplying about 20 percent of the European Union's gas needs.

The plant usually needs 6 to 12 hours to ramp up production after a power trip.