OSLO Nov 27 Royal Dutch Shell's giant
Ormen Lange gas field halted production late on Wednesday after
a power trip and its operator expects to ramp up production as
soon as possible, the Nordic Power bourse said in a market
message.
Ormen Lange feeds the 70 million cubic metre per day
Langeled subsea pipeline, Britain's main import route, and
markets are usually sensitive to outages, particularly during
the peak winter period.
Norway is Western Europe's top gas exporter, supplying about
20 percent of the European Union's gas needs.
The plant usually needs 6 to 12 hours to ramp up production
after a power trip.