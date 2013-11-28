OSLO Nov 28 Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field in the Norwegian North Sea remains down due to power supply issues and a storm, the company told the Nordic power bourse on Thursday.

Ormen Lange halted production late on Wednesday because of a power trip and its operator said it would take up to 12 hours to resume production.

However, unexpected glitches delayed the start up, reducing Norway's output by nearly a fifth, compounding problems caused by reduced output at Statoil's Troll field.

Norway is Western Europe's biggest gas supplier, accounting for about a fifth of the European Union's gas needs.