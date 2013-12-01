OSLO Dec 1 Norway's gas output will be cut by 22 million cubic metres on Sunday after stormy weather disrupted power supply to the Nyhamna plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field, gas system operator Gassco said.

Norway is Britain's top gas supplier, and the second-largest supplier to continental Europe after Russia.

Nyhamna's power consumption fell to 20 megawatt (MW) from 190 MW at 0440 GMT, Shell said in a separate message to the Nordic power exchange.

Nyhamna, which uses electricity to run compressors that pump gas, was expected to start ramping up power consumption at noon on Sunday, it added.