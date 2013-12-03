Agent Provocateur sold to Four Holdings after going into administration
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
OSLO Dec 3 Gas output from Statoil, Norway's biggest energy firm, will be down by 8.5 million cubic metres on Tuesday because of an unexpected decrease in field availability, it said in a market message.
Gas output from Norway, Western Europe's biggest supplier, is running close to capacity because of cold weather across the continent and various outages over the past week have hampered exports.
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
LONDON, March 2 About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage: