OSLO, March 1 Norwegian gas output will be reduced by 22 million cubic metres a day over the weekend after an unplanned outage at Statoil's Kvitebjørn field, gas system operator Gassco said on Friday.

Kvitebjørn suffered an outage at 2036 GMT on Friday, which is expected to last for 48 hours, Gassco said in a market message.

Statoil operates the field and holds 39.55 percent. Other shareholders include state holding firm Petoro (30 percent), Centrica (19 percent), Enterprise Oil (6.45 percent) and Total (5 percent).