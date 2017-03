OSLO Jan 25 Norway extended an outage at a key natural gas facility by two months because of uncertainty in replacing part of a failed compressor, gas pipeline operator Gassco said on Friday.

The outage at the Troll A field will last until April 1, beyond an earlier February 4 deadline, and output until then will be reduced by 35 million cubit metres per day, Gassco said in a market message.

Troll, Norway's main gas field, accounts for about 40 percent the country's total output.