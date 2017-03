OSLO Nov 28 An outage at the plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field will cut Norwegian gas exports by 35 million cubic metres per day for 24 hours, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said on Thursday.

The plant at Nyhamna on Norway's west coast halted production late on Wednesday after a power trip.

Ormen Lange feeds the 70 million cubic metre per day Langeled subsea pipeline, Britain's main import route, and markets are usually sensitive to outages, particularly during the peak winter period.

Norway is Britain's top gas supplier and supplies 20 percent of the European Union's gas needs.