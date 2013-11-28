UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse's EEX says takes over U.S. peer Nodal
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
OSLO Nov 28 Norway's gas outage will be larger than earlier expected after the Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, lost power from the grid, gas system operator Gassco said on Thursday.
The outage is now seen at 45 million cubic metres per day on Thursday, above the 35 million per day predicted earlier. It equals about 14 percent of Norway's peak production capacity.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs before flattening while stocks were largely unchanged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate this month as long as economic data on jobs and inflation holds up.
DETROIT, March 3 Mexico is prepared to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement to modernize the 23-year-old open trade pact grouping the United States, Canada and Mexico, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.