OSLO Nov 28 Norway's gas outage will be larger than earlier expected after the Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, lost power from the grid, gas system operator Gassco said on Thursday.

The outage is now seen at 45 million cubic metres per day on Thursday, above the 35 million per day predicted earlier. It equals about 14 percent of Norway's peak production capacity.