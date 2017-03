OSLO Dec 3 Norway's gas output will be cut by 25 million cubic metres on Tuesday due to an ongoing outage at Nyhamna gas processing plant, gas system operator Gassco said.

The plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, was previously expected to see its gas output cut by 15 mcm per day on Tuesday.

Duration of the outage, which started on Monday morning due to power supply cut, was extended to 45 hours from earlier indicated 29 hours, Gassco added on its website.