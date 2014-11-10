OSLO Nov 10 BP's Skarv field offshore Norway will resume gas production on Tuesday after an unscheduled outage, Norwegian gas system operator Gassco said on Monday.

The field is expected to start up, with reduced gas flows, on Nov. 11, said the message. Tuesday's gas production is expected to be cut by 9.9 million cubic metres per day against 10.9 mcm per day on Monday.

The outage, which started Nov. 2, was initially expected to end on Nov, 4 but has been extended several times. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)