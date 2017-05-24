OSLO May 24 Norwegian gas flows to Britain through the Langeled pipeline, which has seen an unplanned outage since Wednesday afternoon, are expected to resume later in the day, operator Gassco told Reuters.

"The flow will be back quite soon. We think that at the moment," said a company spokeswoman.

She declined to comment on the cause of the outage.

Langeled's main gas supplier is the Nyhamna plant on the western coast of Norway, whose operator Shell told Reuters that the plant was in normal export mode. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)