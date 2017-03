OSLO, June 28 Gas output from Norway, the European Union's biggest gas supplier last year, will be sharply reduced on Friday because of unexpected outages, Statoil and gas system operator Gassco said separately.

Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from the giant Ormen Lange gas field, will be down for 36 hours, reducing output by 27 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. Statoil's own output will be down by 14.7 mcm per day for an unknown duration.