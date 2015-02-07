OSLO Feb 7 Norway's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant, which supplies Britain through a pipeline under the North Sea, suffered an unexpected outage on Saturday due to power loss, its operator told the Nordic Power bourse.

The plant, which supplies about a fifth of Norway's output and processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field, will be ramped up as soon as possible, the power bourse added.

Norway is western Europe's biggest gas supplier and accounts for a fifth of the European Union's consumption. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)