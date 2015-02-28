OSLO Feb 28 Gas output from Norway, Western Europe's top gas supplier, will be cut by 17.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on Saturday due to an unexpected outage at the biggest gas field Troll.

The outage, which started at around 1300 GMT, was expected to last up to 4 hours, gas system operator Gassco said.

Kollsnes gas plant, which processes gas from Troll, saw its output drop as a result of the outage, but was expected to ramp-up to normal by 1900 GMT, Gassco said in a separate message to the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot.

The plant, which can process 143 mcm of gas per day, is one of the biggest power consumers in the Nordic country.

The Troll's outage comes on top of an outage at the Sleipner field, which was expected to cut gas output by 5.5 mcm/day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)