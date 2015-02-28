(Updates Troll outage impact, adds Kvitebjoern outage)
OSLO Feb 28 Norway's pipeline gas exports will
be cut by 23.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on Saturday due to an
outage at the country's biggest gas field Troll, gas system
operator Gassco said on its website.
It had been previously expected that the Troll outage would
cut exports by 17.1 mcm.
In addition, output from nearby Kvitebjoern gas field will
be cut by 6.9 mcm/day, Gassco said.
Both outages, which started at around 1300 GMT, are expected
to last up to 6 hours, it added.
The two outages at the Western Europe's top gas supplier
come in addition to an ongoing reduction of 5.5 mcm/day at the
Sleipner field.
