OSLO Feb 28 Norway's pipeline gas exports will be cut by 23.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on Saturday due to an outage at the country's biggest gas field Troll, gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

It had been previously expected that the Troll outage would cut exports by 17.1 mcm.

In addition, output from nearby Kvitebjoern gas field will be cut by 6.9 mcm/day, Gassco said.

Both outages, which started at around 1300 GMT, are expected to last up to 6 hours, it added.

The two outages at the Western Europe's top gas supplier come in addition to an ongoing reduction of 5.5 mcm/day at the Sleipner field. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Louise Heavens)